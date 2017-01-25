Nifty near 3-month highs, ends above 8,600

Market benchmark Nifty rallied 127 points to hit nearly three—month high of 8,602.75 following wide—spread buying led by banks, financials, energy and realty.

The last day of F&O January contract day the market opening gap—up bolstered by higher Asian cues as hectic short-covering led the market remaining higher for the whole session. Sentiments were bolstered by slew of positive corporate earning results as higher European opening led the market end green.

The National Stock Exchange will remain closed tomorrow for Republic Day holiday.

Meanwhile, Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth net Rs 93.95 crore yesterday, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges.

Elsewhere, Asian markets ended higher following stronger Wall Street yesterday as investors welcomed US President Donald Trump’s eagerness to deliver on his campaign promise.

European stocks also were trading higher in their afternoon trade.

The NSE 50—share Nifty index opened gap—up at 8,499.45 and hovered between 8,612.60 and 8,493.95 before closing at 8,602.75, a gain of 126.95 points, or 1.50 per cent.

The Nifty had last closed at 8,626.25 on November 1, 2016.

It saw an intra—day movement of about 118.65 points.

On the sectoral front, financials rose (2.95 per cent) followed by private bank (2.54 per cent), bank (2.36 per cent), media (2.36 per cent), PSU bank (2.02 per cent) and realty (1.84 per cent).

Broader mid—cap and small—cap also surged 1.09 per cent and 1.18 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, IT and pharma witnessed slight profti—booking.

Major index gainers were Kotak Bank (6.98 per cent), Bosch Ltd (4.85 per cent), HDFC (4.42 per cent), BPCL (4.22 per cent), Adani Port (3.92 per cent), Zeel (3.92 per cent), HeroMotoco (3.61 per cent) and Yes Bank (3.52 per cent).

However, Bhartiartl fell 1.63 per cent, followed by Wipro (1.62 per cent), Reliance (0.97 per cent), Infosys (0.95 per cent) and TechM (0.90 per cent).

A total of 966 scrips advanced, 651 declined, while 92 remained unchanged. Total securities that hit their price bands were 119.

Turnover in the cash segment zoomed to Rs 30,629.07 crore, from Rs 19,591.30 crore yesterday.

A total of 13,751.71 lakh shares changed hands in 9,472,111 trades. The market capitalisation of NSE stood at Rs 11,133,280 crore.