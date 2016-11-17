Jewellery shops remain shut for the 7th day

Gold and jewellery establishments remained closed for the 7th day today in the national capital today after the Income Tax Department carried out surveys following reports of alleged profiteering and efforts at tax evasion following the government’s demonetisation move.
The government last week demonetised high denomination of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes to flush out black money.
Most of the jewellery showrooms in the national capital have been closed since November 11.
