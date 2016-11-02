Gold price spikes to one-month high on buying

Gold price on Tuesday zoomed to one-month high of Rs. 30,950 per 10 grams, up Rs. 250, tracking a solid trend overseas amid increased buying by domestic jewellers on wedding season demand.

Silver ready went past the Rs. 44,000-mark by jumping Rs. 900 to Rs. 44,100 per kg on speculative buying, while silver weekly-based delivery rallied by Rs. 1,015 to Rs. 43,725 per kg.

Traders said buying sentiment became strong after gold rose for the fifth day to the highest level in almost a month overseas as the dollar weakened ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision.

Globally, gold rose 0.35 per cent to $1,292.30 an ounce in Singapore today.

Besides, persistent buying by jewellers following pick-up in demand for ornaments, at the domestic spot market, driven by ongoing wedding season propped up the upside, they said.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity climbed Rs. 250 each to Rs. 30,950 and Rs. 30,800 per 10 grams — a level last seen on October 3, when it had stood at Rs. 31,200. It had gained Rs. 50 on Tuesday.

Sovereign, however, fell by Rs. 120 to Rs. 24,400 per piece of eight grams.

Silver ready soared Rs. 900 to Rs. 44,100 per kg on higher demand from coin makers and other consuming industries, while silver weekly-based delivery spurted by Rs. 1,015 to Rs. 43,725 per kg on speculative activity.

Silver coins, in line with silver, also traded higher by Rs. 1,000 at Rs. 75,000 for buying and Rs. 76,000 for selling of 100 pieces.