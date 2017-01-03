Gold inches up, silver makes hefty gains

Gold prices edged higher by Rs. 50 to Rs. 28,350 per 10 grams today, tracking a firm trend overseas amid scattered buying by local jewellers.

Silver also recovered by Rs. 300 to Rs. 39,600 per kg due to increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Apart from a firm global trend, traders said, mild buying by local jewellers at the domestic spot market mainly brought about the upmove.

Globally, gold rose 0.50 per cent to USD 1,156.70 an ounce in Singapore.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity were up by Rs. 50 each to Rs. 28,350 and Rs 28,200 per 10 grams, respectively.

Sovereign, however, remained flat at Rs. 24,000 per piece of eight grams in limited deals.

Following gold, silver ready rebounded by Rs. 300 to Rs. 39,600 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs. 345 to Rs. 39,540 per kg.

On the other hand, silver coins were unaltered at Rs. 70,000 for buying and Rs. 71,000 for selling of 100 pieces.