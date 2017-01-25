Markets

Dow Jones tops historic 20,000 mark

Resumes rally that began in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's election victory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded above 20,000 for the first time on Wednesday, resuming a rally that began in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's election victory.

The rally was reignited by Mr. Trump signing of numerous executive orders since his inauguration on Friday.

The index came within a point of the historic level on January 6, 2017 as investors banked on pro-growth policies and tax cuts from the new administration.

