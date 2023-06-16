ADVERTISEMENT

Markets rebound in early trade on firm global equities, foreign fund inflows

June 16, 2023 11:07 am | Updated 11:07 am IST - Mumbai

Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Power Grid and Maruti were the biggest laggards.

PTI

Equity benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Friday amid positive global market trends and foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 280.62 points to 63,198.25 in early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 82.8 points to 18,770.90.

From the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India, Nestle, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were the major gainers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Power Grid and Maruti were the biggest laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded in the green, while Tokyo quoted lower.

The US markets ended significantly higher on Thursday.

"FIIs turning net buyers to the tune of ₹3,086 crore in yesterday’s trade may aid sentiment," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.25 per cent to $75.49 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹3,085.51 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

The Sensex had slipped 310.88 points or 0.49 per cent to settle at 62,917.63 on Thursday. The Nifty declined 67.80 points or 0.36 per cent to end at 18,688.10.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US