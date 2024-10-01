GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Markets rebound in early trade after sharp drubbing in previous session

From the 30 Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys and Power Grid were the major gainers

Published - October 01, 2024 11:46 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
The bull statue at the Bombay Stock Exchange building, in Mumbai

The bull statue at the Bombay Stock Exchange building, in Mumbai | Photo Credit: PTI

Benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) after a sharp decline in the previous trade, amid buying in IT stocks and recovery in Japanese markets.

The BSE Sensex climbed 348.1 points to 84,647.88 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 96.75 points to 25,907.60.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys and Power Grid were the major gainers.

Asian Paints, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Titan were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo traded higher. South Korea, Hong Kong and mainland Chinese markets are closed for a public holiday on Tuesday. Mainland China will be closed for the rest of the week due to holiday.

The US markets ended in the positive territory on Monday (September 30, 2024).

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹9,791.93 crore on Monday (September 30, 2024), while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth ₹6,645.80 crore, according to exchange data.

"FII selling is likely to be absorbed by DII buying and, therefore, it is unlikely to do serious long-term damage to the market," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

The unusual volatility in stock markets is reflected in the 8% spike in Shanghai Composite index and the 4.8% crash in Nikkei index yesterday, Vijayakumar said.

"This extreme volatility is likely to stabilise soon," he added.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.29% to $71.77 barrel.

The BSE benchmark tumbled 1,272.07 points or 1.49% to settle at 84,299.78 on Monday. During the day, it plunged 1,314.71 points or 1.5% to 84,257.14.

The Nifty tanked 368.10 points or 1.41% to 25,810.85.

Published - October 01, 2024 11:46 am IST

Related Topics

market and exchange / financing and stock offering / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.