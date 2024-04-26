ADVERTISEMENT

Markets rally for sixth day running on firm Asian peers; Tech Mahindra jumps more than 12%

April 26, 2024 10:59 am | Updated 10:59 am IST - Mumbai

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 176.47 points to 74,515.91 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 50.05 points to 22,620.40.

PTI

From the Sensex basket, Tech Mahindra jumped more than 12.50%. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on April 26, extending their rally for the sixth day running, on heavy buying in Tech Mahindra and firm trends in Asian markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 176.47 points to 74,515.91 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 50.05 points to 22,620.40.

From the Sensex basket, Tech Mahindra jumped more than 12.50% after the IT services company's CEO outlined an ambitious three-year roadmap to accelerate revenue growth and lift margins.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tech Mahindra CEO Mohit Joshi said the company hopes to come back to growth in H2 FY25. Tata Steel, Wipro, JSW Steel, HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank and ITC were among the other major gainers. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra and Nestle were among the laggards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory. Wall Street ended lower on April 25. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.33% to $89.30 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹2,823.33 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. The BSE benchmark climbed 486.50 points or 0.66% to settle at 74,339.44 on Thursday. The NSE Nifty advanced 167.95 points or 0.75% to 22,570.35.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US