GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Markets rally for sixth day running on firm Asian peers; Tech Mahindra jumps more than 12%

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 176.47 points to 74,515.91 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 50.05 points to 22,620.40.

April 26, 2024 10:59 am | Updated 10:59 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
From the Sensex basket, Tech Mahindra jumped more than 12.50%.

From the Sensex basket, Tech Mahindra jumped more than 12.50%. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on April 26, extending their rally for the sixth day running, on heavy buying in Tech Mahindra and firm trends in Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 176.47 points to 74,515.91 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 50.05 points to 22,620.40.

From the Sensex basket, Tech Mahindra jumped more than 12.50% after the IT services company's CEO outlined an ambitious three-year roadmap to accelerate revenue growth and lift margins.

Tech Mahindra CEO Mohit Joshi said the company hopes to come back to growth in H2 FY25. Tata Steel, Wipro, JSW Steel, HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank and ITC were among the other major gainers. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra and Nestle were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory. Wall Street ended lower on April 25. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.33% to $89.30 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹2,823.33 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. The BSE benchmark climbed 486.50 points or 0.66% to settle at 74,339.44 on Thursday. The NSE Nifty advanced 167.95 points or 0.75% to 22,570.35.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / business (general) / financial markets / market and exchange / stocks / stock exchanges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.