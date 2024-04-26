Markets rally for sixth day running on firm Asian peers; Tech Mahindra jumps more than 12%

April 26, 2024 10:59 am | Updated 10:59 am IST - Mumbai

Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on April 26, extending their rally for the sixth day running, on heavy buying in Tech Mahindra and firm trends in Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 176.47 points to 74,515.91 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 50.05 points to 22,620.40.

From the Sensex basket, Tech Mahindra jumped more than 12.50% after the IT services company's CEO outlined an ambitious three-year roadmap to accelerate revenue growth and lift margins.

Tech Mahindra CEO Mohit Joshi said the company hopes to come back to growth in H2 FY25. Tata Steel, Wipro, JSW Steel, HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank and ITC were among the other major gainers. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra and Nestle were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory. Wall Street ended lower on April 25. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.33% to $89.30 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹2,823.33 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. The BSE benchmark climbed 486.50 points or 0.66% to settle at 74,339.44 on Thursday. The NSE Nifty advanced 167.95 points or 0.75% to 22,570.35.