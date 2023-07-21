ADVERTISEMENT

Markets fall over 1% following ‘dismal’ show at Infosys, HUL

July 21, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mumbai: Pedestrians walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Benchmark equity indices rebounded in early trade on Thursday, as Sensex hit its lifetime high of 65,943.57 and the Nifty reached an all-time peak of 19,540.25. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI07_13_2023_000218A) | Photo Credit: SHASHANK PARADE

Key benchmark stock indices fell over 1% on Friday owing to negative sentiment caused by earnings from large companies missing expectations.

The S&P BSE Sensex slumped 887.64 points or 1.31% to 66,684.26 points. The Sensex stocks which lost the most value included Infosys (8.18%), HUL (3.65%), HCLTech (3.33%), Wipro (3.07%), TCS (2.68%) and Reliance (2.57%).

The NSE Nifty-50 index too fell 234.15 points or 1.17% to 19,745 points.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“On Friday markets broke its six-day winning streak, due to dismal June quarter results from giants like Infosys and Hindustan Unilever. Apart from the US, India is the most expensive market in the world amidst the rally of the last month. Thus some negative triggers lead to some corrections in the market,” said Riches Vanara, Technical and Derivatives Analyst, Stoxbox.

“Among Sector Indices the Nifty IT was the worst performer which contributed to the market decline. We expect some pull back in the coming sessions,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US