HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Markets fall over 1% following ‘dismal’ show at Infosys, HUL

July 21, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Mumbai: Pedestrians walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Benchmark equity indices rebounded in early trade on Thursday, as Sensex hit its lifetime high of 65,943.57 and the Nifty reached an all-time peak of 19,540.25. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI07_13_2023_000218A)

Mumbai: Pedestrians walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Benchmark equity indices rebounded in early trade on Thursday, as Sensex hit its lifetime high of 65,943.57 and the Nifty reached an all-time peak of 19,540.25. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI07_13_2023_000218A) | Photo Credit: SHASHANK PARADE

Key benchmark stock indices fell over 1% on Friday owing to negative sentiment caused by earnings from large companies missing expectations.

The S&P BSE Sensex slumped 887.64 points or 1.31% to 66,684.26 points. The Sensex stocks which lost the most value included Infosys (8.18%), HUL (3.65%), HCLTech (3.33%), Wipro (3.07%), TCS (2.68%) and Reliance (2.57%).

The NSE Nifty-50 index too fell 234.15 points or 1.17% to 19,745 points.

“On Friday markets broke its six-day winning streak, due to dismal June quarter results from giants like Infosys and Hindustan Unilever. Apart from the US, India is the most expensive market in the world amidst the rally of the last month. Thus some negative triggers lead to some corrections in the market,” said Riches Vanara, Technical and Derivatives Analyst, Stoxbox.

“Among Sector Indices the Nifty IT was the worst performer which contributed to the market decline. We expect some pull back in the coming sessions,” he added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.