ADVERTISEMENT

Markets fall after rising in opening trade amid unabated foreign fund outflows

Published - October 17, 2024 10:21 am IST - Mumbai

From the 30 Sensex firms, Infosys, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma and Tata Consultancy Services were the biggest gainers

PTI

The BSE Sensex climbed 280.04 points to 81,781.40 in early trade and the NSE Nifty went up by 58.2 points to 25,029.50. | Photo Credit: PTI

Market benchmark indices climbed in opening trade on Thursday (October 17, 2024) but later gave up all the initial gains and were trading lower amid unabated foreign fund outflows.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BSE Sensex climbed 280.04 points to 81,781.40 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 58.2 points to 25,029.50.

Amazon.com joins push for nuclear power to meet data centre demand

However, later, both benchmark indices turned negative and traded lower. The BSE benchmark gauge quoted 210.87 points lower at 81,265.97, while the Nifty traded 116.15 points down at 24,848.25.

ADVERTISEMENT

The biggest gainers among the 30 Sensex firms were Infosys, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, and Tata Consultancy Services.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

According to exchange data, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹3,435.94 crore on Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo quoted lower while Shanghai and Hong Kong traded higher.

The U.S. markets ended in the positive territory on Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

How firms like Samsung view labour | Explained

"Nifty slipped below the 25,000 mark in yesterday’s trade, and while today’s session seeks recovery, sentiment remains fragile due to persistent FII selling (with ₹67,300 crore outflows in October), underwhelming Q2 earnings, ongoing Middle East tensions, and concerns over China’s economic outlook," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.28% to $74.43 a barrel.

Falling for the second day, the BSE benchmark declined by 318.76 points or 0.39% to settle at 81,501.36 on Wednesday (October 16, 2024). The Nifty declined by 86.05 points or 0.34% to 24,971.30.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US