GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Markets fall after rising in opening trade amid unabated foreign fund outflows

From the 30 Sensex firms, Infosys, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma and Tata Consultancy Services were the biggest gainers

Published - October 17, 2024 10:21 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
The BSE Sensex climbed 280.04 points to 81,781.40 in early trade and the NSE Nifty went up by 58.2 points to 25,029.50.

The BSE Sensex climbed 280.04 points to 81,781.40 in early trade and the NSE Nifty went up by 58.2 points to 25,029.50. | Photo Credit: PTI

Market benchmark indices climbed in opening trade on Thursday (October 17, 2024) but later gave up all the initial gains and were trading lower amid unabated foreign fund outflows.

The BSE Sensex climbed 280.04 points to 81,781.40 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 58.2 points to 25,029.50.

Amazon.com joins push for nuclear power to meet data centre demand

However, later, both benchmark indices turned negative and traded lower. The BSE benchmark gauge quoted 210.87 points lower at 81,265.97, while the Nifty traded 116.15 points down at 24,848.25.

The biggest gainers among the 30 Sensex firms were Infosys, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, and Tata Consultancy Services.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

According to exchange data, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹3,435.94 crore on Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo quoted lower while Shanghai and Hong Kong traded higher.

The U.S. markets ended in the positive territory on Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

How firms like Samsung view labour | Explained

"Nifty slipped below the 25,000 mark in yesterday’s trade, and while today’s session seeks recovery, sentiment remains fragile due to persistent FII selling (with ₹67,300 crore outflows in October), underwhelming Q2 earnings, ongoing Middle East tensions, and concerns over China’s economic outlook," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.28% to $74.43 a barrel.

Falling for the second day, the BSE benchmark declined by 318.76 points or 0.39% to settle at 81,501.36 on Wednesday (October 16, 2024). The Nifty declined by 86.05 points or 0.34% to 24,971.30.

Published - October 17, 2024 10:21 am IST

Related Topics

market and exchange / economy, business and finance / business (general) / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.