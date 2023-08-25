Market sentiments not positive for Indian fashion industry in FY24: Lifestyle’s Devarajan Iyer

August 25, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - BENGALURU

Market sentiments are not positive for the Indian fashion industry and consequently the sector which grew 12-13% in FY23 is expected to see a dip in the current fiscal, said Devarajan Iyer, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Lifestyle, a fashion retail brand owned by the Dubai-based Landmark Group.

“For FY24, sentiments are not positive, some kind of stress is already felt by all players. Last year the industry grew in a 12% to 13% range and this fiscal it will slide to 10% to 11% levels,” he told The Hindu.

When the tech sector was in bad shape, fashion sales dropped in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune instantly, however, such strong correlation between tech and fashion sales was not seen in Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi NCR, he observed.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the first quarter of FY23 had brought in growth of 25% to 30% for Lifestyle brands while the rest of the industry grew 18% to 20%. “Overall FY23 was a fantastic year. We grew 14% over pre pandemic levels and seen great resurgence of wedding and other categories this year.”

Targets to forkout a key share in non metro markets

Lifestyle, being a mid to premium brand, currently accounts for over 30% of the country’s fashion industry which is also dominated by other brands such as Shoppers Stop, Westside, Centro (formerly Central), Zara and H&M. The Landmark Group-promoted fashion chain gained a significant share in most metros, except Kolkata, while it has been enjoying a dominant position in Chennai and Bengaluru in the last over two decades, as per Mr. Iyer.

“We have been a player in metros and tier-1 cities for several years. We have realised that we have to grow beyond, as the bulk of India is in non-metros. But a cut and paste model won’t work and we have to innovate the box (retail format) itself,” Mr. Iyer explained.

To cater to the newer customer segments, Lifestyle has increased its private labels, chosen unique brands that would work in the catchment market and explored workable models by opening small retail formats.

“Our expansion to tier-2 and tier-3 markets has opened up a new set of growth engines for us. Look at markets like Trichy, Salem and other small cities that are brimming with enthusiasm to grow. Younger women, mostly, here are moving from ethnic wear to western wear. This is a big shift we see in the fashion industry,” he noted.

Commenting on Lifestyle’s online focus, Mr. Iyer said the brand’s online sales were growing 30-35% year-over-year and online currently accounts for 5.5% of its total sales, as against 1.5% pre-pandemic.

“The online chunk has been growing faster and is expected to be a large part of our business. The online share will be 10 to 12% in the next two years,” he further added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.