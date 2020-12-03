Marico enters plant protein category with Soffola Mealmaker

Marico Ltd. has forayed into the plant protein category with the introduction of Saffola Mealmaker Soy Chunks, a ‘differentiated product in the soya chunks segment.’

The new product provides 53 grams of protein for every 100 gram of product; it also has 13% fibre and less than 1% fat, making the product healthy and nutritious, the company said.

Sanjay Mishra, chief operating officer – India sales and CEO – new business, Marico Ltd. said,“Today, people are increasingly opting for a healthier lifestyle which in turn is fuelling a trend towards the inclusion of immunity boosting foods and higher levels of protein in our diet. Soya chunks are a great source of vegetarian protein, high in fibre and low on fat.”

“They can be cooked in multiple ways to suit all taste. We have introduced Saffola Mealmaker Soya Chunks using Super Soft Technology which makes the texture soft and spongy while absorbing all the flavours when cooked, keeping the nutritional value intact,” he said.

The product comes in four pack sizes – 45 gram for Rs 10, 200 gram for Rs 45, 400 gram for Rs 89 and 1 kg for Rs 150. It has been introduced in West Bengal across general trade and will be shortly available across modern trade, on the company’s direct to consumer portal and on major e-commerce platforms.

Ends