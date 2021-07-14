Business

Marico acquires majority stake in Apcos Naturals

Marico Ltd. has announced the acquisition of 60% equity stake in Apcos Naturals Pvt. Ltd. for an undisclosed amount.

This equity stake will be acquired over a period of two years, through primary infusion and secondary buy-outs.

Co-founded by CEO Arush Chopra and brand director, Megha Sabhlok, Apcos Naturals owns ‘Just Herbs,’ a line of Ayurvedic skin and hair care offerings.

“The investment is in line with Marico’s strategy to accelerate its digital transformation journey through building scalable digital-first brands, either organically or inorganically, as well as to premiumise its play in personal care,” the company said in a statement.

“This investment is another step towards our aspiration to build a portfolio of at least three ₹100-crore plus digital brands within the next three years,” said Saugata Gupta, MD & CEO.


