Marg ERP launches product aimed at boosting sales

Marg ERP Ltd., which is into inventory management and accounting software, has launched ‘Business on Google Map of Marg ERP Software,’ which enables distributors to find out more customers in the specific area of their operations.

“This is a revolutionary product where in MSMEs and distributors can further penetrate and increase their business by banking on our new feature in Marg Software,” Thakur Anup Singh, CMD, Marg ERP Ltd. said.

He said the company is aiming to generate ₹200 crore in the form of subscriptions from the dealers in next three years. “The dealers are going to gain substantially with the introduction of this feature,” he added.

‘Business on Google Map of Marg ERP’ is a platform through which the distributors can increase their sales by 15-20% by searching area-wise, date- wise and route-wise sales of retailers (customers) on Google Map,” the company said.

“With the help of this feature, the distributors can identify, how many retailers are available in a particular area and can efficiently tap them by making them customers instantly,” it said.

“The deep penetration of distributors through existing sales force is made easy with this new feature launched on Marg ERP software, which is currently used by over 2.5 lakh active distributors and MSMEs in pharma, FMCG and other major sectors,” it added.

Through this facility distributors can view a list of other retailers to whom their salesmen are not currently reaching out and thus can direct the salesmen to reach out to those retailers.

This would also ensure that the salesman to work efficiently as the distributor is keeping a track through ‘Business on Google Maps’.