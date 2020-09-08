BusinessBengaluru 08 September 2020 22:58 IST
Marelli awards multi-year global automotive software engineering contract to Wipro
Sources say the deal is in the $200mn to 250 mn range, not heard from the company yet
Wipro wins Marelli deal for automotive software
Technology firm Wipro and Italian supplier to the auto sector, Marelli, have entered into a multi-year global agreement for automotive engineering services. Wipro said it would leverage its EngineeringNXT framework and automotive engineering expertise to establish a software engineering factory for Marelli. It would also help improve Marelli’s operational efficiency, it added.
