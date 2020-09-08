Marelli awards multi-year global automotive software engineering contract to Wipro

Bengaluru

08 September 2020 22:58 IST

Sources say the deal is in the $200mn to 250 mn range, not heard from the company yet

Wipro wins Marelli deal for automotive software Technology firm Wipro and Italian supplier to the auto sector, Marelli, have entered into a multi-year global agreement for automotive engineering services. Wipro said it would leverage its EngineeringNXT framework and automotive engineering expertise to establish a software engineering factory for Marelli. It would also help improve Marelli's operational efficiency, it added.