Marelli awards multi-year global automotive software engineering contract to Wipro

Technology firm Wipro and Italian supplier to the auto sector, Marelli, have entered into a multi-year global agreement for automotive engineering services. Wipro said it would leverage its EngineeringNXT framework and automotive engineering expertise to establish a software engineering factory for Marelli. It would also help improve Marelli’s operational efficiency, it added.

