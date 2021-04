New Delhi

01 April 2021 23:12 IST

India’s trade deficit in goods widened to $14.11 billion in March from $9.98 billion in the year-earlier period, preliminary data released by the government on Thursday showed.

Merchandise exports rose 58.2% in March to $34 billion, while imports climbed 52.9% to $48.12 billion, the data showed.

