Many DGFT staff affected by COVID-19

New Delhi

14 May 2021 23:03 IST

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has been hit particularly hard by COVID-19 cases, with several of its staffers across the country required to persist with public dealings to ensure smooth export- import clearances amid the second wave of the pandemic.

“As you can see, we have had a very (tough) situation in our offices,” said Amit Yadav, DG, DGFT. “The Pune office was 100% affected; in the Chennai office, a very large number of people were infected. In our DGFT headquarters itself, more than 100 people, and I am talking about people working in the office, not their family members, were affected.”

The high caseloads among the DGFT staff, he said, was ‘because we continued public interactions for a very long time and staff were coming to office using public transport.’

“Despite this, we have had staff coming in on the weekends and even on holidays like Eid today, to get certain things done. And there are hardships, more than 100 people in my office, including senior officers, were affected till last week by COVID-19. So, my challenge was the limited team that was available. But I think in the way it spread, everyone who had a greater public dealing got impacted,” he told exporters at a meeting hosted by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“We are interactive and responsive, sometimes it may be something that was beyond our control, so, from an individual perspective, it may look like why is it not happening… I think the machinery and the consultations and the clearances which may be required gives that time factor, though we are trying to overcome those,” he said.