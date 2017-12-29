Many causes for slow FY17 growth: FM

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said that the slower GDP growth of 7.1% in the financial year 2016-17, compared with 8% in the previous year, was due to a combination of reasons, including a weak global economy, a reduction in investment, stressed corporate balance sheets, and lower credit.

During the Lok Sabha question hour, Mr. Jaitley said, “Economic growth of a country depends on a number of factors including structural, external, fiscal and monetary factors.” “Lower rate of global economy in 2016, along with a reduction in gross fixed investment to GDP ratio, stressed balance sheets of the corporate sector, lower credit growth to industry sector, etc, are some of the reasons for somewhat lower growth in 2016-17,” he added. However, he said, India remained the fastest growing major economy in 2016 and the second-fastest growing major economy in 2017, according to the IMF.

“The government has taken various initiatives to boost the... economy,” including “a fillip to manufacturing, measures for transport and power sectors,... other urban and rural infrastructure, comprehensive reforms in the FDI policy and a special package for textiles.”