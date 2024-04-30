Manufacturing sector witnessing uptick in fresher hiring

April 30, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

Fresher hiring in the manufacturing sector is seeing an uptick currently, in the first half of calendar 2024, and the trend coincides with an increase in capital investments, mergers and acquisitions activities in the automobile, electronics, and textile domains and an increased focus on manufacturing, say third party hiring firms.

These freshers typically go into the roles of design & engineering, automation engineering, embedded engineering, mechanical engineering, assembly line, production planning & control, quality assurance and supply chain management. Some of the manufacturing firms that are hiring freshers include Siemens, GE, Philips, ABB, Harman, and Bosch, in addition to Tata Motors, L&T, Kirloskar Group, ZF India, Zamil Steel, Eaton Industries, Bekaert Industries, Hyundai India, Kia Motors and others, according to industry observers.

TeamLease EdTech, a learning and employability solution services firm forecasts a 7% surge in freshers’ hiring for the manufacturing sector in the first half of the calendar, based on a survey it conducted among 377 companies of various sizes operating in 18 different sectors across 14 cities in the country.

Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO, TeamLease Edtech said, ‘‘The surge in hiring within India’s manufacturing sector reflects a growing confidence in the industry’s growth trajectory. This presents an exciting opportunity for young talent to contribute meaningfully to India’s industrial resurgence.’‘ Aditya Narayan Mishra, MD & CEO, CIEL HR, a recruitment services firm said the increase in the number of middle-class households and the associated socio-economic changes have been increasing the demand for various consumer goods.

‘’Manufacturing companies are getting ready to address this growth in demand by hiring freshers and building a talent pipeline for the future,’‘ Mishra observed.

Hiring prospects would only improve with sectors like aviation, defence, semiconductors, auto, EVs, mobile phone manufacturing industry etc experiencing rapid growth and innovation, said Puneet Arora, Managing Partner, Biz Staffing Comrade, an HR services provider.

‘’As India positions itself as a global manufacturing hub, job creation in the sector is expected to grow throughout the year,’‘ Arora added.

According to HR experts, this fresher hiring trend is seen as a respite for fresh graduates and young engineers especially when most tech companies have no or negligible plans for fresher hiring this year.