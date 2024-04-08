GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Manoj Panda is new member of the XVI Finance Commission

April 08, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre has notified the appointment of economist Manoj Panda as a full-time member of the Sixteenth Finance Commission, tasked with formulating recommendations on the revenue sharing formula between the Centre and States for the five-year period beginning April 2026.

The Government had constituted the Commission on December 31, and named former Niti Aayog vice chairman and Columbia University professor Arvind Panagariya as its chairman. Other members of the Commission — Ajay Narayan Jha, Annie George Mathew, Niranjan Rajadhyaksha and Soumya Kanti Ghosh — were notified a month later. 

While the Commission had held its first meeting on February 14, the Finance Ministry had informed a few days later that it will appoint a new member to the Constitutional body as Dr. Rajadhyaksha, noted economist and executive director of Artha Global, had expressed his inability to take up this responsibility due to unforeseen personal circumstances.

With the appointment of Mr. Panda, a former director at the Institute of Economic Growth, the Commission is now back to full strength and can get to work to meet its deadline of October 31, 2025.

