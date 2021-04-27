Mankind Pharma to donate ₹100 cr. frontline workers’ families

Mankind Pharma will be donating ₹100 crore to support the families of frontline workers, including doctors, police officers, pharmacists and other healthcare workers, who have lost their lives on account of the pandemic. “Being the first line of defence, they are highly exposed to this deadly disease,” said Rajeev Juneja, MD and vice-chairman, Mankind Pharma.

“Many have lost their lives fighting the pandemic and protecting us. As a homage to them, we have pledged a fund of ₹100 crore to support and care for the families of these lost warriors.”