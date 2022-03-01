Mankind Pharma to acquire Panacea’s formulations brands for ₹1,872 cr. 

Mankind Pharma will be acquiring pharmaceutical formulations brands of Panacea Biotec subsidiary Panacea Biotec Pharma, in India and Nepal, for ₹1,872 crore.

Definitive agreements have been signed and the transaction is likely to be completed by March. Panacea Biotec, said Mankind, under the deal, has agreed to retain its “well-trained sales and marketing team engaged in this business.”

The divestment is in line with the strategic plan to become debt free and focus on exports of pharmaceutical formulations in the U.S. and other international markets besides the vaccine business in global markets. It will ensure adequate liquidity for these businesses, drive investments in products under development and expanding capacities for key vaccine projects to drive future growth, Panacea MD Rajesh Jain said.

Mankind MD and vice-chairman Rajeev Juneja said with the acquisition the company will be able to explore new therapeutic areas and create visibility in lifestyle, oncology and transplant business.