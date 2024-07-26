Mankind Pharma to acquire BSV for ₹13,630 crore

Mankind Pharma Ltd said it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% stake in Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd (BSV) from private equity firm Advent International for an enterprise value of about ₹13,630 crore subject to closing related adjustments.

“This strategic move marks a significant leap for Mankind Pharma, positioning it as a market leader in the Indian women’s health and fertility drug market alongside access to other high entry barrier products in critical care with established complex R&D tech platforms, the company said in a statement.

BSV has a portfolio offering in Women’s Health, encompassing the entire lifecycle – from fertility to post-pregnancy.

Rajeev Juneja, Vice-chairman and Managing Director, Mankind Pharma said, “BSV’s acquisition represents a pivotal milestone in Mankind’s journey, establishing us as market leader in Indian women’s health & fertility segment.”

“We believe women’s health & fertility segment has massive opportunity along with strong growth visibility globally, led by structural tailwinds,” he added.

“BSV’s established Specialty R&D Tech Platforms with complex portfolio across Women’s health, Fertility, critical care and Immunoglobulin segment perfectly aligns Mankind Pharma’s strategic vision to expand its footprint in high entry barrier portfolio,” he further said.

Shweta Jalan, Managing Partner and Head of Advent India in a statement said, “Mankind’s investment in BSV is a testament to our approach of identifying and nurturing unique businesses, working with high-quality management teams and building these businesses into respected industry leaders.”

“With the building blocks in place, we are confident that Mankind Pharma and BSV’s management team will continue the accelerated journey to build one of India’s largest pharma companies,” she added.

BSV reported revenues of ₹1,723 crore in FY24, delivering 20% y-o-y growth with adjusted EBITDA Margins of 28%.

The business has grown at 21% revenue CAGR over the last 3 years, according to Mankind Pharma.