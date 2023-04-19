ADVERTISEMENT

Mankind Pharma announces upto ₹4,326 crore offer for sale

April 19, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mankind Pharma Managing Director Rajeev Juneja during the announcement of the company’s forthcoming IPO, in Mumbai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mankind Pharma Ltd. has announced an offer for sale (OFS) of 40,058,844 equity shares in the price band of ₹1,026 to ₹1,080 per equity shares with face value of ₹1 each. The initial public offer (IPO) will open on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 and the issue will close on Thursday, April 27, 2023. The size of the IPO is estimated at ₹4,326 crore at the upper price band. Bids can be made for a minimum of 13 equity shares and in multiples of 13 shares thereafter.

The offer of 40,058,844 equity shares comprises an offer for sale of 3,705,443 shares by Ramesh Juneja, 3,505,149 shares by Rajeev Juneja, 2,804,119 shares by Sheetal Arora (collectively the promoter selling shareholders), 17,405,559 shares by Cairnhill CIPEF Ltd., 2,623,863 shares by Cairnhill CGPE Ltd., 9,964,711 shares by Beige Ltd., and 50,000 shares by Link Investment Trust (collectively, the investor selling shareholders). The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer.

