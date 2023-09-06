ADVERTISEMENT

Mango exports via KIA Bengaluru airport grows by 124% in 2023

September 06, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

In 2023, the airport processed export of 6,84,648 kg of mangoes, showcasing a significant rise from the 3,05,521 kg exported in the previous year

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Mango Mela near Lalbagh in Bengaluru. This season’s exports saw an 86% increase in the number of pieces, with approximately 17 lakh pieces of mangoes being exported. | Photo Credit: File photo

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru has recorded a 124% increase in mango exports compared to the previous year.

In 2023, the airport processed export of 6,84,648 kg of mangoes, showcasing a significant rise from the 3,05,521 kg exported in the previous year. Furthermore, this season’s exports saw an 86% increase in the number of pieces, with approximately 17 lakh pieces of mangoes being exported.

Particularly noteworthy is the thriving export of mangoes to the United States this year to Dallas Fort Worth, Washington D.C., and San Francisco, among other places.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Strategy and Development Officer, BIAL, said, “BLR Airport has emerged as a driving force in facilitating perishable exports from India. With substantial volume share across Indian airports, we take pride in our role in enhancing the global reach of south India’s mangoes. Our unwavering commitment to streamlined cool-port export operations underscores BLR Airport’s significance as a premier gateway connecting the world to the rich produce of our region.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US