September 06, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru has recorded a 124% increase in mango exports compared to the previous year.

In 2023, the airport processed export of 6,84,648 kg of mangoes, showcasing a significant rise from the 3,05,521 kg exported in the previous year. Furthermore, this season’s exports saw an 86% increase in the number of pieces, with approximately 17 lakh pieces of mangoes being exported.

Particularly noteworthy is the thriving export of mangoes to the United States this year to Dallas Fort Worth, Washington D.C., and San Francisco, among other places.

Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Strategy and Development Officer, BIAL, said, “BLR Airport has emerged as a driving force in facilitating perishable exports from India. With substantial volume share across Indian airports, we take pride in our role in enhancing the global reach of south India’s mangoes. Our unwavering commitment to streamlined cool-port export operations underscores BLR Airport’s significance as a premier gateway connecting the world to the rich produce of our region.”