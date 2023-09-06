HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mango exports via KIA Bengaluru airport grows by 124% in 2023

In 2023, the airport processed export of 6,84,648 kg of mangoes, showcasing a significant rise from the 3,05,521 kg exported in the previous year

September 06, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Mango Mela near Lalbagh in Bengaluru. This season’s exports saw an 86% increase in the number of pieces, with approximately 17 lakh pieces of mangoes being exported.

A file photo of Mango Mela near Lalbagh in Bengaluru. This season’s exports saw an 86% increase in the number of pieces, with approximately 17 lakh pieces of mangoes being exported. | Photo Credit: File photo

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru has recorded a 124% increase in mango exports compared to the previous year.

In 2023, the airport processed export of 6,84,648 kg of mangoes, showcasing a significant rise from the 3,05,521 kg exported in the previous year. Furthermore, this season’s exports saw an 86% increase in the number of pieces, with approximately 17 lakh pieces of mangoes being exported.

Particularly noteworthy is the thriving export of mangoes to the United States this year to Dallas Fort Worth, Washington D.C., and San Francisco, among other places.

Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Strategy and Development Officer, BIAL, said, “BLR Airport has emerged as a driving force in facilitating perishable exports from India. With substantial volume share across Indian airports, we take pride in our role in enhancing the global reach of south India’s mangoes. Our unwavering commitment to streamlined cool-port export operations underscores BLR Airport’s significance as a premier gateway connecting the world to the rich produce of our region.”

Related stories

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / bengaluru / exports / agriculture / fruit and vegetable / international (foreign) trade

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.