ADVERTISEMENT

Manba Finance fixes IPO price band at ₹114-₹120 

Published - September 18, 2024 10:38 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Manba Finance Ltd., a NBFC-BL lending for new two-wheeler (2Ws,) three-wheeler (3Ws), electric two-wheeler (EV2Ws), electric three-wheeler (EV3Ws), used cars and providing small business loans and personal loans has announced its initial pubic offering (IPO) in price band of ₹114 to ₹120 per equity share with face value ₹10 each. 

The IPO will open on Monday, September 23, 2024 and close on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. Investors can bid for a minimum of 125 equity shares and in multiples of 125 shares thereafter.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of up to 1,25,70,000 shares. The proceeds will be utilised to augment the capital base to meet future capital requirements.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US