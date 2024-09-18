GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manba Finance fixes IPO price band at ₹114-₹120 

Published - September 18, 2024 10:38 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Manba Finance Ltd., a NBFC-BL lending for new two-wheeler (2Ws,) three-wheeler (3Ws), electric two-wheeler (EV2Ws), electric three-wheeler (EV3Ws), used cars and providing small business loans and personal loans has announced its initial pubic offering (IPO) in price band of ₹114 to ₹120 per equity share with face value ₹10 each. 

The IPO will open on Monday, September 23, 2024 and close on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. Investors can bid for a minimum of 125 equity shares and in multiples of 125 shares thereafter.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of up to 1,25,70,000 shares. The proceeds will be utilised to augment the capital base to meet future capital requirements.

Published - September 18, 2024 10:38 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.