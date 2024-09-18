Manba Finance fixes IPO price band at ₹114-₹120 

Manba Finance Ltd., a NBFC-BL lending for new two-wheeler (2Ws,) three-wheeler (3Ws), electric two-wheeler (EV2Ws), electric three-wheeler (EV3Ws), used cars and providing small business loans and personal loans has announced its initial pubic offering (IPO) in price band of ₹114 to ₹120 per equity share with face value ₹10 each.

The IPO will open on Monday, September 23, 2024 and close on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. Investors can bid for a minimum of 125 equity shares and in multiples of 125 shares thereafter.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of up to 1,25,70,000 shares. The proceeds will be utilised to augment the capital base to meet future capital requirements.