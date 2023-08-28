ADVERTISEMENT

Manas Agro ties up with Ram Charan for turning waste into value added product

August 28, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Nagpur-based Manas Agro & Infrastructure Ltd. has tied up with Chennai-based Ram Charan Co. Pvt. Ltd. to use the latter’s patented technology to convert their effluents into various usable products with significant value add.

Ram Charan is in the process of setting a carbon dioxide to ethanol plant at Manas location in Nagpur and uses a patented mini reactor to convert any volume of discharged carbon dioxide to fuel grade ethanol, which can be used for fuel blending purposes, the companies said in a joint statement.

With more than 50 patents across multiple applications, Ram Charan is now commercialising various products and this is a special engineering product that could deal with the issues of carbon capture as well as reducing the carbon footprint in India, they added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US