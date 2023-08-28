Manas Agro ties up with Ram Charan for turning waste into value added product

August 28, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Nagpur-based Manas Agro & Infrastructure Ltd. has tied up with Chennai-based Ram Charan Co. Pvt. Ltd. to use the latter’s patented technology to convert their effluents into various usable products with significant value add.

Ram Charan is in the process of setting a carbon dioxide to ethanol plant at Manas location in Nagpur and uses a patented mini reactor to convert any volume of discharged carbon dioxide to fuel grade ethanol, which can be used for fuel blending purposes, the companies said in a joint statement.

With more than 50 patents across multiple applications, Ram Charan is now commercialising various products and this is a special engineering product that could deal with the issues of carbon capture as well as reducing the carbon footprint in India, they added.

