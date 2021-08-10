Business

Manali Petro turned ₹76 cr. net profit in Q1

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. (MPL) reported standalone net profit for the first quarter was ₹76 crore.

The firm had registered a loss of ₹1 crore in the year-earlier period.

Revenue from operations more than quadrupled to ₹270 crore, MPL said in a statement, adding the operations were badly affected on account of the pandemic. The team’s constant efforts to focus on efficient and profitability- oriented growth despite external challenges are critical strengths that should continue in the coming times, said chairman Ashwin Muthiah.


