ADVERTISEMENT

Manali Petro Q2 net dips 7% on cheaper imports, input cost rise

November 07, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd.’s (MPL) consolidated net profit for the September quarter declined 7% to ₹11 crore from ₹12 crore in the year-earlier period due to dumping of imported materials at cheaper prices and increase in raw materials cost.

Revenue from operations declined to ₹270 crore from ₹285 crore, the petrochemicals manufacturer said in a regulatory filing.

“Ongoing global challenges due to escalating raw material prices linked to geopolitical risks continue to impact us. Nevertheless, this quarter saw our efforts to better our margins. We remain focused on improving operational efficiencies,” said Chairman Ashwin Muthiah.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US