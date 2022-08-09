Business

Manali Petro Q1 net halves to ₹37 cr. on rise in input costs

Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 09, 2022 19:47 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 19:49 IST

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. (MPL) reported standalone net profit for the first quarter halved to ₹37 crore on an increase in raw material prices and higher imports.

Revenue from operations rose 7.5% to ₹301 crore. Total expenditure increased 45% to ₹257 crore while raw material cost jumped by 38% to ₹227 crore, MPL said in a statement.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Besides lower volume of sales, the prices have been witnessing a downtrend, the stage for which was set towards the end of the preceding quarter,” said M. Ravi, MD.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He also said that input costs were on the rise due to global conditions, mainly on Russia-Ukraine stand-off and Chinese lockdowns.

“So, the performance of MPL has not been as good as it was earlier. The management is monitoring the situation closely, and all required actions are taken to sustain the performance,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...