Manali Petro, Econic to unveil green CO2 polyols
Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. (MPL) has entered into a pact with the U.K.-based Econic Technologies for introducing a more environment-friendly CO2 containing polyols on a trial basis.
“The partnership involves MPL and Econic collaborating to scale the technology at MPL’s pilot plant in India, MPL said in a statement. “Successful completion will be followed by the introduction of the process to one of the production trains in MPL’s main plant. The shared intent is to bring CO2-containing polyols to MPL’s customers,” it said in a statement.
“It’s an important step in the right direction. Sustainability of raw material supply and protecting the environment is critical for future generations,” said Ashwin Muthiah, chairman, AM International.
