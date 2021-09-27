Manali Petro, Econic to unveil green CO2 polyols

CHENNAI

27 September 2021 22:48 IST

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. (MPL) has entered into a pact with the U.K.-based Econic Technologies for introducing a more environment-friendly CO2 containing polyols on a trial basis.

“The partnership involves MPL and Econic collaborating to scale the technology at MPL’s pilot plant in India, MPL said in a statement. “Successful completion will be followed by the introduction of the process to one of the production trains in MPL’s main plant. The shared intent is to bring CO2-containing polyols to MPL’s customers,” it said in a statement.

“It’s an important step in the right direction. Sustainability of raw material supply and protecting the environment is critical for future generations,” said Ashwin Muthiah, chairman, AM International.

