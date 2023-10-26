Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer’s ₹1,701-crore IPO to open on Oct. 31

October 26, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - MUMBAI

Skin and haircare products brand Mamaearth’s parent Honasa Consumer Ltd. has announced a ₹1,701-crore initial public offering (IPO) in the price band of ₹308 to ₹324 per share with a face value of ₹10 each.

The offer will open on October 31 and close on November 2. Bids can be made for a minimum of 46 equity shares and in multiples of 46 shares thereafter.

The IPO comprises fresh issue aggregating up to ₹365 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of up to 41,248,162 equity shares by selling shareholders. Those offering shares in the OFS include promoters and founders Varun Alagh and Ghazal Alagh, and investors such as Fireside Ventures Fund, Sofina, Stellaris, Kunal Bahl, Rohit Kumar Bansal, Rishabh Harsh Mariwala and Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

The company had turnaround in the Q1 of FY24, reporting a net profit of ₹24.71 crore against a net loss of ₹11. 52 crore in Q1 FY23 and net loss of ₹151 crore in FY23.

“While we continue growing our business, we are focused on driving profitable unit economics. This has translated into an efficient business model and we were ranked third amongst digital-first BPC [Beauty & Personal Care] companies in India in terms of gross profit margins in financial year 2022,” Varun Alagh, Chairman & CEO, said in a press conference.

“As our business scales, we intend to proactively work towards deriving further benefits of economies of scale across all aspects of our business model, including procurement and manufacturing, supply chain and distribution, advertising and promotional expenses, and operating expenses,” he added.

Ghazal Alagh, Wholetime Director & Chief Innovation Officer, said, “We intend to continuously strive to gain market share in our existing categories by driving innovations across new ingredients, new propositions, and new product formats. The future of BPC products lies not only with large platform brands, but also unique propositions and categories which cater to specific consumer need spaces.”

“Hence, we intend to continue investing in identifying whitespaces and building new age brands and propositions today which may become larger opportunities tomorrow,” she said.