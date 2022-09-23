Mallawa to set up plant to make hydrogen-powered e-buses

Raj Karan, president and CEO, Mallawa Mobility announces the setting up of a hydrogen fuel cell electric bus facility near Chennai.

Mallawa Ventures Inc., an early-stage global technology provider specialising in smart cities transportation, said it will set up a facility near Chennai to make hydrogen‐powered electric buses.

“We have identified nearly 500 acres of land to set up the unit and plans are on to start operations soon,” Raj Karan, president and CEO, told repoters.

According to him, the prototype would be ready in the next 12 months. Besides, Mallawa would also set up a hydrogen fuel generation plant and about 10 charging stations in the city.

“The investment in the hydrogen-powered e-buses is about ₹8,000 crore to be done in phases till 2030. Hydrogen fuel generation plant will call for an investment of ₹350 crore and charging station about ₹80 crore,” he said.

Mr. Karan said that he is in talks with the officials of State government and State Road Transport Undertakings, private bus owners and omni bus owners to push the new concept.

“While people are still juggling with petrol, diesel and CNG, we have already introduced H20 fuel cell buses. This segment is still in nascent stage in India. Over the next three years, we are likely to see more players entering into this segment,” he said.

Asserting that the cost of the vehicle will be twice that of the existing ones, he said the running cost would be much lower and vehicles could run for 350 km-750 km per charge.

To a question, he said they planned to produce 100 buses per month. The 12-metre bus will come in three variants of floor heights. “Only the technology is imported and rest of it are made in India,” he added.