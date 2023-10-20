Malaysia to sell rustic homestays to Indians

October 20, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

Malaysia is gearing up to sell its rustic homestays to schools and universities, women’s groups, professionals and families in India.

A Tourism Malaysia delegation met school and college authorities, corporates, professional groups and trade bodies in Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, and Amritsar to showcase the country’s diverse rustic homestay options spread under 212 clusters across 474 villages where 3,120 homestay entrepreneurs are spearheading the sector, Dato Sahariman Hamdan, President, Homestay Malaysia told The Hindu.

“We entered India to sell our homestays for the first time this year. We are seeing huge interest from schools and universities, women’s groups, corporates and individual families from India,’‘ he said.

According to Mr. Hamdan, homestays currently account for 5% of Malaysia’s tourism business while the foray into India is likely to help the country to double this share to 10% by 2025. “Although a new market, India is going to bring in a significant number of homestay holidayers to us, leading towards our Visit Homestay Year 2025. Another destination we are keen on is China,’‘ he further said.

Malaysia is currently able to attract only 50,000 foreign students, who are coming to the country on various exchange education programmes, to its homestay destinations. Most of these students are from Japan, while others are from Korea, Singapore, Europe, U.S, Australia and New Zealand. However, India and China are going to be Malaysia’s key focus geographies to grow its homestay sector to a considerable size.

“Educational institutions that are exploring exchange programmes on their own may go through some procedural delays. But here, I talk to global schools and universities and bring their students to students in Malaysia under various exchange programmes. I also connect women’s groups in India with their counterparts in my country. I am a matchmaker,’‘ Hamdan explained.

These students, who stay at various homestays in Malaysia, would be able to join various economic activities such as paddy farming, rubber tapping, fishing, batik painting, designing handicrafts, cooking and also entertainment activities including river cruising, and cultural events.

Cashing in on accessibility

A robust air connectivity to India is what makes Malaysia so buoyant about its prospects of selling homestays to India. There are 172 direct flights between various Indian cities and Kuala Lumpur every week, between Malaysian Airlines, Air Asia, IndiGo and Batik Air, with a seating capacity of more than 35,000. Chennai alone has 35 direct flights to Kuala Lumpur every week.

“That’s not all. We are adding more with Malaysian Airlines to start flying from Thiruvananthapuram to Kuala Lumpur twice a week for a start with the possibility of making it daily (service) depending on demand,’‘ said Razaidi ABD Rahim, Director, South India and Sri Lanka, Consulate General of Malaysia (Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board)

In 2019, Malaysia received 7,35,000 tourists, however it would take another one or two years for the tourists flow to back to 2019 level as air fares were high, he said.

“Airlines are currently trying to rationalise and stabilise fares, however, uncertainties, political and war situations, have brought more uncertainties into the tourism sector, although these are global issues,’‘ observed Mr. Rahim.

