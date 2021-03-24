Malabar Gold to embark on ₹1,600-cr. expansion

Malabar Gold and Diamonds has announced to add 56 stores globally, including 40 in India, in FY21-22, at an investment of ₹1,600 crore. The move is expected to generate 1,750 new jobs, the company said. In India, the company will increase its base in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Kerala. Internationally, the expansion will further strengthen its position in markets like Singapore, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and UAE.

“This is in line with the ambitious expansion plan to triple the retail network from over 250 showrooms this year to 750 outlets by 2023,” the company said in a statement. Out of the total planned expansion, 12 stores have already been earmarked for opening in the first quarter of FY21-22.

MP Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group said, “The expansion is an integral part of our strategy to become the number one responsible jewellery retail brand in the world in terms of both showroom count and turnover.”

“Our aim is to be No.1 in this segment and we will strengthen the gifting aspect of jewellery that is fast growing in India and other countries and use it as a growth-driver of our jewellery business,” he added.

Abdul Salam KP, Group Executive Director of Malabar Group, said, “Our retail expansion is a part of our strategy to further strengthen our retail footprint in the territories where we have strong presence and foray into new markets with our differentiated services and product offerings.”