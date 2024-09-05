 Malabar Gold & Diamonds to open 20 showrooms in October

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has announced to open 20 new showrooms in October as part of its global expansion strategy.

These new locations will bolster the brand’s presence in key markets across India, the GCC countries, and the USA, bringing the total number of showrooms worldwide to 375.

Currently, Malabar Gold & Diamonds operates 355 showrooms across 13 countries.

In India, the expansion will see new showrooms opening in Uttar Pradesh (3), Delhi (2), Maharashtra (2), Karnataka (2), Rajasthan (2), Odisha (1), Telangana (1), West Bengal (1), and Punjab (1).

Internationally, the brand will strengthen its foothold with new showrooms in Muwaileh, Sharjah; Muitar, Qatar; and Nakheel Mall, Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, it will broaden its North American footprint with two new showrooms in Artesia, Los Angeles, and Atlanta, Georgia, it said.

M.P. Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group in a statement said, “Opening 20 new showrooms in October aligns with our vision to become the world’s leading retail jeweller.”

“Our expansion plan focuses on sustainable and responsible growth that not only drives our business forward but also benefits society,” he added.

