Malabar Gold & Diamonds crosses ₹50,000 crore annual revenue mark

April 10, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - MUMBAI

Malabar Gold & Diamonds said it had achieved a milestone of annual retail global turnover of ₹51,218 crore in FY24.

Currently, the company operates 345 stores in 13 countries including India and has plans to open new stores in New Zealand, Egypt, Bangladesh, and more locations in Europe.

“The company will strengthen its presence in existing markets such as the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Australia, with a target of opening 100 new stores within the next year,” the company said in a statement.

It also plans to hire an additional 7,000 employees, increasing its staff strength to 28,000.

In addition to opening more stores in its current states of operation in India, the company plans to expand its presence into Jharkhand, Goa, Assam, Tripura, and Jammu & Kashmir.

Beyond India, the company currently has stores in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Singapore, Malaysia, U.S., Canada, U.K., and Australia.

It also has its own design studio, training centre, and research and development department.

MP Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group, said, “Given our extensive global presence, we maintain our dedication to responsibly sourcing gold, ensuring it is mined without infringing upon the rights of individuals, particularly children, animals, and their habitats, assuring ethical practices, and transparent fund management.”

“This commitment has earned us the trust and loyalty of our customers. We remain dedicated to sourcing responsibly mined materials and contributing positively to the communities we serve,” he added.

