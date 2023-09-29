Malabar Gold & Diamond opens national hub in Mumbai

September 29, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - MUMBAI

Jewellery retailer Malabar Gold & Diamonds, with over 330 outlets in 11 countries, has set up Malabar National Hub (M-NH), its centralised base of India operations, in the western suburbs of Mumbai. The company has announced to invest ₹1,000 crore and generate 4,000 jobs in Maharashtra by FY25. It has also announced to open 40 additional stores in India and 16 new stores abroad by FY24.

The company’s national hub was on Thursday inaugurated by Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Spread over 50,000 sq. ft., M-NH brings under one roof Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ multiple operations such as retail, procurement and supply chain, e-commerce, digital gold, digital marketing, CRM, omnichannel operations, merchandising and bullion, corporate gifting and B2B divisions, human resources and legal, the company said in a statement.

M.P Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group said, “As we celebrate 30 glorious years of our journey, the opening of Malabar National Hub is a proud moment and a significant landmark for us. It will further fuel our global growth aspiration and lay the foundation for the next phase of growth.

“The consolidation of all our key functionalities at M-NH will enhance efficiency and streamline management, as we focus on further growing our network of more than 190 retail showrooms across the country,” he said.

Asher O, Managing Director – India Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds said, “M-NH will play a pivotal role in spreading the famed jewellery craftsmanship of our country both in the domestic and global markets.”

“India is our biggest market, our aim is to strengthen our retail presence in existing regions and expand into new territories including Rajasthan, Puducherry, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Goa, Assam, Tripura, and Jammu and Kashmir. Mumbai’s strategic edge will help us further drive growth in India,” he added.

