MakeMyTrip to give offline travel agents access to portal

The travel ecosystem demands deeper and wider collaboration amongst all stakeholders in the value chain in order to make a sustained recovery as the sector has been hit hard by the pandemic,” said Rajesh Magow, Group CEO, MakeMyTrip.

“Through our new ‘MyPartner’ offering we are very proud to give access of our rich content and inventory of domestic and international hotels at best prices to travel agents in the country. This will help them in making a faster recovery as travel restrictions are lifted gradually,” he added.

The MyPartner platform will offer real-time access to inventory from all travel segments to local agents, especially in “highly-fragmented local travel markets beyond cities,” enabling them to make the booking process simpler and more transparent..

The company said that the rapid digital adoption in metros and non-metros, accelerated further due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has led to drastic changes in buying behaviour of travellers, as they shift online to explore and make informed travel purchase decisions. The fast-evolving environment requires local, offline travel agents to embrace digitisation to provide for travellers’ needs while enhancing overall customer service levels to cater to their demands in the new normal, it added.