MakeMyTrip, Meru tie-up to provide ultra-sanitised cab services

MUMBAI

11 June 2020 23:19 IST

MakeMyTrip has tied up with Meru to provide ultra-sanitised cab services across all major airports in India.

Through this partnership, the company aims to continue extending a seamless and connected air travel experience on a single platform – from booking flight tickets to experiencing a safe and contactless cab journey, with greater emphasis on hygiene and safety of travellers.

Some of the safety procedures include ozone sanitization that helps control spread of virus and bacteria inside the cab, Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) sanitisation of the cab’s exteriors, temperature check of the driver-partner at the designated sanitization hubs at the airports.

The upgraded hygiene measures within the cab include air-protect barrier sheet between the rider and the driver-partner and availability of alcohol-based hand sanitizer in the cab.

For a hassle-free booking experience, the company has integrated the cab booking option into the flight’s funnel – enabling flyers to book their flight and airport cab service together.

Parikshit Chaudhary, Chief Business Officer – Ground Transport of MakeMyTrip said, “The partnership will help us provide a seamless and safe experience and takes one big worry away for our users who are flying, by helping them pre-book their airport transfers. With its exemplary safety standards for both riders and drivers, this partnership helps us prioritise travellers’ health and safety at all times of their travel journey.”

Sandeep Dongre, COO, Meru Mobility Tech Pvt. Ltd. said, “During this challenging time, Meru has implemented 7-tier safety measures to provide safe ride experience to our passengers, driver-partners and also our ground staff.”

“With this partnership, Meru compliments MakeMyTrip by providing safe and sanitised ultra-hygienic cab services to all the passengers traveling to and fro airport. Thus completing the entire travel value chain for a customer. The synergy between two brands will ensure a seamless travel experience to our riders,” he added.