Business

MakeMyTrip launches quarantine, isolation facilities

Representational image only.   | Photo Credit: SOMASHEKAR G R N

Online travel company MakeMyTrip on Thursday said it has partnered with over 500 hotels across the country, to offer rooms for quarantine or isolation needs of COVID-19-suspected patients.

These cities include Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Lucknow, Kolkata, Pune, Jaipur, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Ludhiana, among others, MakeMyTrip said in a statement.

As the second wave of infections gripped India, more and more people started looking for self-isolation options at hotels, especially when they do not have adequate infrastructure for home isolation, the company said.

Bookable through the MakeMyTrip platform, most of these hotels are offering an all-meals inclusive rate as hotel stay during isolation needs to be as self-contained as possible.

Besides this, MakeMyTrip recently launched CoviRide, an open, peer-to-peer community platform designed to help individuals, organisations and larger community to seek and provide transport-related assistance during this difficult time.

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2021 5:30:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/makemytrip-launches-quarantine-isolation-facilities/article34658396.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY