MakeMyTrip launches quarantine, isolation facilities

Bookable through the MakeMyTrip platform, most of these hotels are offering an all-meals inclusive rate as hotel stay during isolation needs to be as self-contained as possible.

Online travel company MakeMyTrip on Thursday said it has partnered with over 500 hotels across the country, to offer rooms for quarantine or isolation needs of COVID-19-suspected patients.

These cities include Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Lucknow, Kolkata, Pune, Jaipur, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Ludhiana, among others, MakeMyTrip said in a statement.

As the second wave of infections gripped India, more and more people started looking for self-isolation options at hotels, especially when they do not have adequate infrastructure for home isolation, the company said.

Besides this, MakeMyTrip recently launched CoviRide, an open, peer-to-peer community platform designed to help individuals, organisations and larger community to seek and provide transport-related assistance during this difficult time.