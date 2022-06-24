MakeMyTrip becomes member of Global Sustainable Tourism Council

PTI June 24, 2022 21:17 IST

MakeMyTrip joins a select band of travel companies across the world that are taking the lead in driving sustainable tourism practices

Online travel company MakeMyTrip on June 24 announced becoming a member of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC). With this step, MakeMyTrip joins a select band of travel companies across the world that are taking the lead in driving sustainable tourism practices, the company said in a statement. GSTC, a non-profit organisation that works towards achieving best practices in sustainable tourism, represents a diverse and global membership including national and provincial governments, leading travel companies, hotels, tour operators, NGOs, and communities at large. The GSTC was created jointly by UN agencies and prominent international conservation NGOs to develop global baseline standards for sustainable tourism- the GSTC Criteria.



