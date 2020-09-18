Make tariff plans easy to understand, telcos told

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday issued revised rules for publication and advertisement of tariff plans by telcos to ensure transparency for subscribers.
The regulator has directed telcos to publish service area wise, within 15 days, each tariff plan for postpaid and prepaid subscribers.
Telcos will also have to transparently inform subscribers about upfront cost along with details like advance rentals, deposits, connection fee for postpaid services as well as top up, tariffs vouchers and others.
It added that “clear, unambiguous and easy to understand” disclosure has to be made on the validity period of tariff plan and last date of bill payment.
On tariff ads telcos should prominently highlight additional conditions and provide a link to the norms for each of the offering within the next 15 days, TRAI said.
