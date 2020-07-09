Make smartphones with Indian DNA: IT Secretary

The smartphone industry in India should now focus on software and applications that go into the device, in addition to hardware, making sure it has ‘Indian DNA’, IT Secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney said on Thursday.
“This time the journey is not just the hardware part of the smartphones. In India, we must work equally hard, even harder, on the software part of what goes into the smartphone... in terms of the application ecosystem and the operating systems… Let’s make sure it is the finest that we have globally and a lot of it should have Indian DNA,” the secretary said.
He was speaking at the release of a report by the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) and KPMG India, as per which smartphones and e-services can be leveraged by the government to unlock 80% improvement in efficiency and an eightfold reduction in processing time.
The comments come close on the heels of the government banning 59 Chinese mobile applications in the country, including TikTok, Shareit, Mi Video Call, Club Factory and Cam Scanner, citing threat to national security and sovereignty amid complaints of “stealing and surreptitiously transmitting” users’ data to servers outside India.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath